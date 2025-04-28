Congress Clarifies Stance on Pahalgam Attack Comments
The Congress party has distanced itself from remarks made by some of its leaders regarding the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing that these comments are personal opinions and not the party's official stance. The party highlighted the need for unity and communication in addressing security lapses and intelligence failures.
The Congress party on Monday formally distanced itself from statements made by certain leaders regarding the Pahalgam terror attack, describing these remarks as personal opinions rather than the party's position. Senior Congress figure Jairam Ramesh reiterated that the party's official stance is reflected in the resolution of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and articulated by its top leaders.
Ramesh noted that while some leaders have expressed individual views, it is crucial to adhere to the views outlined by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Highlighting security lapses and intelligence failures, he called for unity and continuous dialogue between the government and opposition.
The incident, which took place on April 22 in Pahalgam, resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists. In response, India has reportedly implemented strict measures targeting Pakistan's involvement in cross-border terrorism. Meanwhile, Congress stressed the importance of collective will and cooperation in confronting such challenges.
