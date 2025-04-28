Canada's Election Dilemma: Majority or Minority Government?

Canada is set to hold a general election on Monday, with current polling indicating Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals maintaining an edge over Pierre Poilievre's opposition Conservatives.

The House of Commons consists of 343 seats, but a party must secure 172 seats for a majority. Less than that necessitates forming a minority government, depending on support from opposition legislators.

Potential outcomes include a stable Liberal majority or varying types of minority governments, including those needing cooperation from left-leaning parties like the NDP, or even negotiating vote-by-vote agreements with parties aiming for Quebec's independence.

