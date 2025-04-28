MP Urges Special Parliament Session on Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the recent Pahalgam attack, Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a Special Session of Parliament. The plea stresses the crucial role of the Parliament as the platform for democratic expression and the voice of the nation during such challenging times.

Jha urges Parliament to come together to honor the victims, reaffirming commitments to unity, justice, and peace. The Rashtriya Janata Dal highlights the importance of transparent political dialogue and consensus-building as a means to fortify trust in democratic institutions and address national crises effectively.

Following the attack, India has enacted stringent measures against Pakistan, such as ending defense cooperation and closing key border check posts. Jha asserts that a Special Session would reassure the public of democracy's resilience and the nation's unwavering commitment to unity and the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)