Left Menu

MP Urges Special Parliament Session on Pahalgam Attack

Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a Special Parliamentary Session to address the recent Pahalgam attack. The request emphasizes the need for democratic debate and a national response, highlighting the attack's implications for India's security and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:16 IST
MP Urges Special Parliament Session on Pahalgam Attack
RJD MP Manoj Jha (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the recent Pahalgam attack, Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a Special Session of Parliament. The plea stresses the crucial role of the Parliament as the platform for democratic expression and the voice of the nation during such challenging times.

Jha urges Parliament to come together to honor the victims, reaffirming commitments to unity, justice, and peace. The Rashtriya Janata Dal highlights the importance of transparent political dialogue and consensus-building as a means to fortify trust in democratic institutions and address national crises effectively.

Following the attack, India has enacted stringent measures against Pakistan, such as ending defense cooperation and closing key border check posts. Jha asserts that a Special Session would reassure the public of democracy's resilience and the nation's unwavering commitment to unity and the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025