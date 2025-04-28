Left Menu

Federal Raid in Colorado Springs: Over 100 Illegal Immigrants Arrested

A federal raid on a Colorado Springs nightclub led to the arrest of over 100 immigrants allegedly present in the U.S. illegally. This operation, one of the largest since President Trump's term began, aligns with his stringent immigration policies, highlighting heightened enforcement actions by U.S. agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:06 IST
Federal Raid in Colorado Springs: Over 100 Illegal Immigrants Arrested

A early-morning federal raid on a popular Colorado Springs nightclub resulted in over 100 arrests, marking one of the most significant immigration enforcement actions conducted since President Donald Trump took office. The operation underscores the administration's aggressive stance on illegal immigration.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reported that out of more than 200 patrons present in the club, 114 were found to be in the country unlawfully. As the operation unfolded, additional substances such as cocaine, methamphetamine, and the illicit 'pink cocaine' were seized. Also arrested were two individuals on outstanding warrants.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi took to social media platform X to announce the bust, though she did not disclose any affiliations with gangs such as the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua or the Salvadoran MS-13, both suspected of frequenting the club. The DEA stated measures and warnings were issued before executing the raid. This crackdown follows closely on the heels of another substantial ICE operation in Florida, capturing nearly 800 illegal immigrants in four days, highlighting an era of intensified immigration enforcement since 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025