Federal Raid in Colorado Springs: Over 100 Illegal Immigrants Arrested

A early-morning federal raid on a popular Colorado Springs nightclub resulted in over 100 arrests, marking one of the most significant immigration enforcement actions conducted since President Donald Trump took office. The operation underscores the administration's aggressive stance on illegal immigration.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reported that out of more than 200 patrons present in the club, 114 were found to be in the country unlawfully. As the operation unfolded, additional substances such as cocaine, methamphetamine, and the illicit 'pink cocaine' were seized. Also arrested were two individuals on outstanding warrants.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi took to social media platform X to announce the bust, though she did not disclose any affiliations with gangs such as the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua or the Salvadoran MS-13, both suspected of frequenting the club. The DEA stated measures and warnings were issued before executing the raid. This crackdown follows closely on the heels of another substantial ICE operation in Florida, capturing nearly 800 illegal immigrants in four days, highlighting an era of intensified immigration enforcement since 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)