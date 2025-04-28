Global Political Landscape: Upcoming Key Events and Visits

The global political stage is set for a series of significant events as leaders gather to discuss pressing global matters. Highlights include an EU summit on defense cooperation, BRICS gatherings in Brazil, and visits by prominent leaders to enhance geopolitical alliances.

Key figures like the EU Defence Commissioner and Slovak Prime Minister are scheduled for pivotal speeches on matters ranging from European security to migration issues. Meanwhile, various heads of state will partake in bilateral talks, stressing the importance of international cooperation.

The calendar also marks crucial anniversaries and observances, such as the 14th anniversary of the Port Arthur Massacre and World Press Freedom Day, emphasizing historical reflection alongside forward-looking discussions.

