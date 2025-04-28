UP BJP Chief Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Vows Action

UP BJP Chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary has strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, describing it as a distressing event for civilised society.

Chaudhary emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is firmly resolved to take decisive action against those responsible, ensuring a strong warning is sent against such crimes in the future.

While speaking to reporters, he also addressed delays in announcing district presidents, pointing to the extensive selection process from the party's large membership base.

(With inputs from agencies.)