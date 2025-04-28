UP BJP Chief Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Vows Action
UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary condemned the Pahalgam terror attack as a tragic incident for civilised society. He affirmed PM Modi's commitment to taking action against the culprits. Chaudhary also addressed the delay in announcing district presidents, highlighting the large membership selection process.
UP BJP Chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary has strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, describing it as a distressing event for civilised society.
Chaudhary emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is firmly resolved to take decisive action against those responsible, ensuring a strong warning is sent against such crimes in the future.
While speaking to reporters, he also addressed delays in announcing district presidents, pointing to the extensive selection process from the party's large membership base.
