Left Menu

UP BJP Chief Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Vows Action

UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary condemned the Pahalgam terror attack as a tragic incident for civilised society. He affirmed PM Modi's commitment to taking action against the culprits. Chaudhary also addressed the delay in announcing district presidents, highlighting the large membership selection process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hapur | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:20 IST
UP BJP Chief Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Vows Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

UP BJP Chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary has strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, describing it as a distressing event for civilised society.

Chaudhary emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is firmly resolved to take decisive action against those responsible, ensuring a strong warning is sent against such crimes in the future.

While speaking to reporters, he also addressed delays in announcing district presidents, pointing to the extensive selection process from the party's large membership base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025