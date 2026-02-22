Transformation Triumph: PM Modi's Mega Development Unveiled in Meerut
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs 12,930 crore in Meerut, highlighting the BJP's commitment to timely project completion. Modi noted the expansion of metro services and improved regional law and order, fostering confidence among residents and investors. He shares a historical connection with Meerut.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, unveiled development projects valued at approximately Rs 12,930 crore in Meerut, underscoring the BJP's work culture that promises timely completion of projects.
Addressing a public gathering, Modi emphasized improvements in law and order and enhanced travel safety, which have bolstered confidence among residents and investors alike.
The prime minister highlighted the expansion of metro services to over 25 cities nationwide, compared to just five under previous Congress regimes. Modi also noted his unique affiliation with Meerut, as it served as the launchpad for his Lok Sabha campaigns in 2014, 2019, and 2024.
ALSO READ
Under Cong-SP regime, progress would not have been possible amid infrastructure scams: PM Modi in Meerut.
Russia's Relentless Assault on Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure
During Cong govt, metro was operational in 5 cities, whereas under BJP govt, metro services have expanded to more than 25 cities: PM Modi.
Improved law and order and safer travel have now transformed the area: PM Modi in Meerut.
Escalating Tensions: Russia Intensifies Attacks on Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure