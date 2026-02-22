Transformation Triumph: PM Modi's Mega Development Unveiled in Meerut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, unveiled development projects valued at approximately Rs 12,930 crore in Meerut, underscoring the BJP's work culture that promises timely completion of projects.

Addressing a public gathering, Modi emphasized improvements in law and order and enhanced travel safety, which have bolstered confidence among residents and investors alike.

The prime minister highlighted the expansion of metro services to over 25 cities nationwide, compared to just five under previous Congress regimes. Modi also noted his unique affiliation with Meerut, as it served as the launchpad for his Lok Sabha campaigns in 2014, 2019, and 2024.