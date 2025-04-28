Trump's Sanctuary Showdown: Executive Order Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to escalate his crackdown on sanctuary cities with a new executive order aimed at identifying jurisdictions that do not adhere to federal immigration laws. The announcement came Monday, despite recent legal setbacks to his administration's efforts.

Trump's tenure has seen a marked decline in illegal border crossings, credited by his administration to stricter enforcement policies. However, deportation numbers remain below those seen under his predecessor, Joe Biden, as the number of border crossings has sharply decreased.

Trump's latest push highlights a growing divide with Democratic-led states and cities. The plan could heighten tensions as critics argue his policies foster insecurity among immigrant communities, especially after a recent, controversial arrest of a judge accused of impeding immigration authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)