Trump's Sanctuary Showdown: Executive Order Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order aimed at identifying sanctuary cities that do not comply with federal immigration laws. This move comes as part of his intensive crackdown on illegal immigration, amid ongoing debates over his administration's approach to immigration enforcement.

Updated: 28-04-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to escalate his crackdown on sanctuary cities with a new executive order aimed at identifying jurisdictions that do not adhere to federal immigration laws. The announcement came Monday, despite recent legal setbacks to his administration's efforts.

Trump's tenure has seen a marked decline in illegal border crossings, credited by his administration to stricter enforcement policies. However, deportation numbers remain below those seen under his predecessor, Joe Biden, as the number of border crossings has sharply decreased.

Trump's latest push highlights a growing divide with Democratic-led states and cities. The plan could heighten tensions as critics argue his policies foster insecurity among immigrant communities, especially after a recent, controversial arrest of a judge accused of impeding immigration authorities.

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

