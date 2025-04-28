Tharoor Calls for Strong Response to Pahalgam Attack Amidst Political Debate

Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has made a strong call for a measured response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, asserting that holding responsible parties accountable should come later. He emphasized the need for a firm message that such acts will no longer go unpunished.

The comments from the Thiruvananthapuram MP have stirred debate within the Congress party. He suggested that, while acknowledging security failures, it's unrealistic to expect complete intelligence accuracy. Tharoor's remarks have invited criticism from fellow Congress leader Udit Raj, who demands action from Prime Minister Modi against Pakistan.

Highlighting the unified political support Israel extends during crises, Tharoor urged focusing on retaliation prior to accountability measures. He contends that public disillusionment with leadership should pause until the immediate threat is addressed. His approach draws attention to balancing urgency in retaliation with subsequent political accountability.

