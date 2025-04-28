BJP's Veteran Satyanarayana: Rajya Sabha's New Face from Andhra Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced P Venkata Satyanarayana as its candidate for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha by-election from Andhra Pradesh, marking a strategic move by the party.

Satyanarayana, aged 64, is a seasoned BJP leader originating from Bhimavaram in the West Godavari district. His long-standing association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) further solidifies his influential position within the party ranks.

In a press release, BJP national general secretary and party headquarters in-charge, Arun Singh, stated that the central election committee had selected Satyanarayana as the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate. Satyanarayana, a lawyer by profession, has served in various capacities, including as vice president of the Andhra Pradesh BJP and chairman of the state disciplinary committee. He has also been involved in drafting the party's election manifesto for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the 2014 polls.

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of former YSR Congress Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy from the Rajya Sabha. With Satyanarayana's election, the BJP will have two Rajya Sabha members from Andhra Pradesh, the other being BC leader R Krishnaiah.

(With inputs from agencies.)