Trade Talks in Full Swing: U.S. Poised for Landmark Deals

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that progress is being made with multiple trade partners on new agreements. India is likely to be among the first to reach a deal with the U.S. as negotiations continue with other countries. The focus is on averting high tariffs and securing favorable terms.

Updated: 28-04-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:51 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Monday that several of America's key trading partners have presented 'very good' proposals to prevent U.S. tariffs. The first agreement might be signed with India, possibly within the week, though further details remain under wraps.

In interviews with Fox News and CNBC, Bessent mentioned President Trump's close involvement in the upcoming trade agreements with 15 to 18 pivotal partners. He believes India may be one of the first deals finalized, amidst ongoing negotiations with nations like Japan. Tariffs initiated by Trump had disrupted global trade, prompting these urgent discussions.

Bessent noted significant progress from talks at last week's IMF and World Bank meetings, and anticipates further inquiries during an upcoming White House briefing. Negotiations continue, highlighting the complexity of securing agreements within a limited timeframe.

