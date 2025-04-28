Left Menu

Constitution in Peril: Congress Leads 'Samvidhan Bachao' Rally in Odisha

The Congress organized a demonstration in Bhubaneswar, accusing the BJP-led government of endangering the Constitution. Led by state leaders, the 'Samvidhan Bachao' march highlighted issues including alleged deprivation of rights for SC, ST, and OBC communities in Odisha. The rally promises to extend its reach statewide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress staged a significant demonstration in Bhubaneswar on Monday evening, raising concerns that the Constitution is under threat from the BJP-led central government.

A torch-lit 'Samvidhan Bachao' march, replete with posters and banners, saw hundreds participate as it moved from Rajmahal Square to Congress Bhavan.

Key state Congress figures, including Bhakta Charan Das and Ajay Kumar Lallu, voiced strong allegations of BJP encroachments on constitutional provisions, emphasizing the need for nationwide rallies to safeguard democratic rights, especially for marginalized communities such as SC, ST, and OBC in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

