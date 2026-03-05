Iran Tensions Surge Oil Prices, Asian Markets Rally on South Korea Package

The ongoing conflict involving Iran has sparked a surge in oil prices, maintaining pressure on European markets even as de-escalation efforts were reported. Asian markets, however, displayed significant rallies fueled by South Korea's massive market stabilization package.

Following Iran's missile attack on Israel, U.S. lawmakers faced deadlock on halting military action. The U.S. Energy Secretary described the situation's market consequences as a necessary sacrifice for military objectives, yet International Monetary Fund's head cautioned about its economic effects worldwide.

Despite concerns about energy supply, financial markets showed resilience; however, analysts express skepticism regarding economic pledges and question the likelihood of significant changes in oil market dynamics, further echoed by the Iranian intelligence ministry dismissing reports of negotiations.

