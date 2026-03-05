Left Menu

Iran Tensions Surge Oil Prices, Asian Markets Rally on South Korea Package

The Iran conflict drove up oil prices, impacting Europe's markets despite de-escalation efforts. South Korea's stabilization package boosted Asian markets. Currency pressures persisted, and oil prices remained high. U.S. and global markets continued to react to the situation, while speculation on negotiations increased.

Updated: 05-03-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:43 IST
The ongoing conflict involving Iran has sparked a surge in oil prices, maintaining pressure on European markets even as de-escalation efforts were reported. Asian markets, however, displayed significant rallies fueled by South Korea's massive market stabilization package.

Following Iran's missile attack on Israel, U.S. lawmakers faced deadlock on halting military action. The U.S. Energy Secretary described the situation's market consequences as a necessary sacrifice for military objectives, yet International Monetary Fund's head cautioned about its economic effects worldwide.

Despite concerns about energy supply, financial markets showed resilience; however, analysts express skepticism regarding economic pledges and question the likelihood of significant changes in oil market dynamics, further echoed by the Iranian intelligence ministry dismissing reports of negotiations.

