Left Menu

Canadian Elections: Mark Carney's Liberals Retain Power Amid Trade Tensions

The Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney's Liberal Party retained power in the recent election, though without achieving a majority. The Liberals, focused on negotiating tariffs with the U.S., benefited from patriotic support. However, they face a strengthened Conservative opposition looking to capitalize on domestic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 08:39 IST
Canadian Elections: Mark Carney's Liberals Retain Power Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic electoral showdown on Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party maintained power, albeit falling short of the decisive majority needed to independently navigate its agenda against Washington's trade pressures. CTV News projected that Liberals, led by Carney, would not gain the 172 seats required for a majority in Canada's House of Commons.

The Liberals claimed victory in 156 districts, leaving Conservatives closely trailing with 145 seats. The critical outcome hinged on British Columbia's final results, which at the time were unresolved but crucial in denying or granting Carney a majority government.

This election spotlighted key issues with the Angus Reid Institute's Shachi Kurl crediting Carney's win to a collective aversion to Conservative governance, former PM Trudeau's exit, and the imperative to counter Trump tariffs. While Carney's economic acumen on trade issues won favor, the strengthened Conservatives under Pierre Poilievre underline a split focus on national concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025