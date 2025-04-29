Canadian Elections: Mark Carney's Liberals Retain Power Amid Trade Tensions
The Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney's Liberal Party retained power in the recent election, though without achieving a majority. The Liberals, focused on negotiating tariffs with the U.S., benefited from patriotic support. However, they face a strengthened Conservative opposition looking to capitalize on domestic challenges.
In a dramatic electoral showdown on Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party maintained power, albeit falling short of the decisive majority needed to independently navigate its agenda against Washington's trade pressures. CTV News projected that Liberals, led by Carney, would not gain the 172 seats required for a majority in Canada's House of Commons.
The Liberals claimed victory in 156 districts, leaving Conservatives closely trailing with 145 seats. The critical outcome hinged on British Columbia's final results, which at the time were unresolved but crucial in denying or granting Carney a majority government.
This election spotlighted key issues with the Angus Reid Institute's Shachi Kurl crediting Carney's win to a collective aversion to Conservative governance, former PM Trudeau's exit, and the imperative to counter Trump tariffs. While Carney's economic acumen on trade issues won favor, the strengthened Conservatives under Pierre Poilievre underline a split focus on national concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
