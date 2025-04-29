Mark Carney's Political Resurgence Amid Trump Tariff Tensions

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals achieved a striking political rebound in the latest parliamentary elections, reclaiming power amidst rising tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump over tariffs and comments about annexing Canada as the 51st U.S. state.

The initial election results from Elections Canada placed the Liberals ahead in 168 districts, decisively outpacing the Conservatives, who secured 144. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre faced an unexpected defeat, as he was set to lose his Carleton seat to Liberal Bruce Fanjoy.

Despite these significant gains, the Liberals fell short of an outright majority, which Carney had aimed for. This would have strengthened his negotiating position with Trump concerning economic tariffs challenging Canada's economy. The political atmosphere was also buoyed by a surge of patriotism against Trump's trade threats.

