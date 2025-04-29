Left Menu

Ashok Gehlot Cancels Birthday Celebrations Amid Pahalgam Attack

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided not to celebrate his birthday on May 3 due to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. He urged his followers to keep any proposed programs to humanitarian efforts like blood donation camps, avoiding any other form of celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:29 IST
Ashok Gehlot Cancels Birthday Celebrations Amid Pahalgam Attack
Ashok Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

In light of recent events in Pahalgam, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced he will not celebrate his birthday on May 3. The decision follows a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that deeply affected the region and Gehlot himself.

The ex-chief minister expressed profound sadness over the incident, highlighting the impact on families who sought a peaceful getaway but instead faced tragedy. "The cowardly terrorist attack has given them a sorrow of a lifetime," Gehlot said, empathizing with the victims and their families.

Gehlot has called on his supporters to focus on humanitarian efforts, urging them to limit any planned celebrations to blood donation camps and essential services, in memory of those affected by the attack. "Let us show our solidarity through acts of compassion and support," he appealed to his followers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025