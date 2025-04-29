Ashok Gehlot Cancels Birthday Celebrations Amid Pahalgam Attack

In light of recent events in Pahalgam, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced he will not celebrate his birthday on May 3. The decision follows a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that deeply affected the region and Gehlot himself.

The ex-chief minister expressed profound sadness over the incident, highlighting the impact on families who sought a peaceful getaway but instead faced tragedy. "The cowardly terrorist attack has given them a sorrow of a lifetime," Gehlot said, empathizing with the victims and their families.

Gehlot has called on his supporters to focus on humanitarian efforts, urging them to limit any planned celebrations to blood donation camps and essential services, in memory of those affected by the attack. "Let us show our solidarity through acts of compassion and support," he appealed to his followers.

(With inputs from agencies.)