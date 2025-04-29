Left Menu

Reviving Precision Manufacturing: A Vision for Future U.S. Jobs

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the need to focus on precision manufacturing over traditional textile industries to invigorate high-quality industrial jobs in the U.S. during a White House briefing. This aligns with President Trump's interest in future-oriented job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:44 IST
Reviving Precision Manufacturing: A Vision for Future U.S. Jobs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is prioritizing its focus on precision manufacturing to boost high-quality industrial jobs rather than maintaining traditional textile industries. This shift was outlined by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a briefing at the White House on Tuesday.

Bessent highlighted the administration's strategy as part of President Donald Trump's broader vision for creating jobs that align with the future economic landscape, moving away from industries that dominated the past. It's a strategic pivot aiming to revitalize the nation's manufacturing sector, ensuring it remains competitive globally.

According to Bessent, this approach is instrumental in reclaiming quality jobs, reflecting a decisive step towards sustainable economic growth and adaptation to new manufacturing technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025