Reviving Precision Manufacturing: A Vision for Future U.S. Jobs
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the need to focus on precision manufacturing over traditional textile industries to invigorate high-quality industrial jobs in the U.S. during a White House briefing. This aligns with President Trump's interest in future-oriented job creation.
- Country:
- United States
The United States is prioritizing its focus on precision manufacturing to boost high-quality industrial jobs rather than maintaining traditional textile industries. This shift was outlined by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a briefing at the White House on Tuesday.
Bessent highlighted the administration's strategy as part of President Donald Trump's broader vision for creating jobs that align with the future economic landscape, moving away from industries that dominated the past. It's a strategic pivot aiming to revitalize the nation's manufacturing sector, ensuring it remains competitive globally.
According to Bessent, this approach is instrumental in reclaiming quality jobs, reflecting a decisive step towards sustainable economic growth and adaptation to new manufacturing technologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tech Stocks Surge as White House Announces Tariff Exemptions
Wall Street Gains as White House Offers Tech Tariff Relief
Federal Funds Freeze: Harvard vs. White House
Succession Plans for the Fed: White House Prepares to Replace Jerome Powell
Clamping Press Freedom: White House's New Media Policy Sparks Controversy