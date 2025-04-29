Carney's Liberals Retain Power Amid Economic Uncertainty

The Liberal Party of Canada, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, managed to retain power in the latest parliamentary elections, albeit without achieving the outright majority required for smoother policy implementation and trade negotiations with the United States.

Market reactions to the election results remained relatively stable, with minor fluctuations observed in the Canadian dollar and government bond yields. Investment analysts, such as Anthony Visano and Brian Madden, expressed cautious optimism, emphasizing the importance of strategic cabinet appointments and potential coalition-building with the New Democratic Party or Bloc Québécois to push forward Carney's fiscal plans.

Political and economic experts predict that external trade negotiations could face challenges without a strong domestic mandate, potentially impacting the Canadian economy. Investors are advised to stay vigilant as the political landscape evolves, particularly with looming trade debates and broader fiscal policies requiring cross-party collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)