David Perdue Confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to China Amid Rising Tensions

David Perdue, a former U.S. senator and business executive, has been confirmed by a majority of the U.S. Senate as the ambassador to China. His confirmation comes in the midst of a fierce strategic rivalry and ongoing trade tensions between the two countries. The Senate voted 64 to 27 in favor of confirming Perdue, who was President Donald Trump's nominee.

Perdue, who served as a Republican U.S. senator from Georgia and has lived in Hong Kong, has been a vocal critic of China and its ruling Communist Party. However, he has also faced criticism for his business history involving the offshoring of U.S. jobs. Last year, Perdue described Chinese President Xi Jinping as a 'modern-day emperor' in an essay, accusing Beijing of seeking to undermine capitalism and democracy.

In announcing Perdue's nomination, Trump emphasized his potential to establish a 'productive working relationship with China's leaders.' During his confirmation hearing, Perdue emphasized that the U.S. approach to China needs to be 'nuanced, nonpartisan, and strategic.'

(With inputs from agencies.)