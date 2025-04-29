Defense Secretary Halts Women's Security Program Initiated by Trump
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ended a program aimed at increasing female participation in national security, originally signed into law by President Trump in 2017. Hegseth criticized the initiative as a social justice distraction, while Trump-era officials had promoted the program globally.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has canceled a Pentagon program that promoted women's contributions in national security, despite its origins under the Trump administration in 2017. This move comes as Hegseth objects to diversity initiatives within the military framework.
The Women, Peace, and Security Act aimed to enhance women's roles in conflict prevention and resolution, driven by bipartisan support. It was noted in a 2019 White House document as the first of its kind globally. Despite its significance, Hegseth labeled the program a 'woke' and 'divisive' initiative.
While the original act held bipartisan support with contributions from Trump officials like Marco Rubio, current actions suggest a shift in focus at the Pentagon under Hegseth's leadership. His stance raises questions about the future of diversity and inclusion efforts within national defense.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump to Announce New Semiconductor Tariff Rate
Shrimp Trade Shaken: Trump's Tariffs Stir Global Seafood Market
Rapid Decision Looms on Iran Talks as Trump Signals Speedy Resolution
Trump Blocks Steel Bid: National Interest at Forefront
Trump's Semiconductor Tariff Rollout: Flexibility and Trade Tensions