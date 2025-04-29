Defense Secretary Halts Women's Security Program Initiated by Trump

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has canceled a Pentagon program that promoted women's contributions in national security, despite its origins under the Trump administration in 2017. This move comes as Hegseth objects to diversity initiatives within the military framework.

The Women, Peace, and Security Act aimed to enhance women's roles in conflict prevention and resolution, driven by bipartisan support. It was noted in a 2019 White House document as the first of its kind globally. Despite its significance, Hegseth labeled the program a 'woke' and 'divisive' initiative.

While the original act held bipartisan support with contributions from Trump officials like Marco Rubio, current actions suggest a shift in focus at the Pentagon under Hegseth's leadership. His stance raises questions about the future of diversity and inclusion efforts within national defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)