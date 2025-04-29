David Perdue: Navigating the Diplomatic Tightrope with China

The U.S. Senate has approved David Perdue, a former business executive and Republican senator from Georgia, as the new ambassador to China amid strategic tensions and an ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing.

Despite Perdue's critical stance on China's policies, including lambasting President Xi Jinping, his business background faced scrutiny over offshoring practices. Nonetheless, President Trump believes Perdue can cultivate a 'productive working relationship' with Chinese leaders.

Perdue joins a line of political figures in diplomatic roles as the U.S. grapples with economic and military disputes with China. Trump's administration suggests top officials will maintain primary control over diplomatic dealings.

(With inputs from agencies.)