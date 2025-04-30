Trump's Steady Approval Amid Rising Discontent

President Donald Trump maintains a steady approval rating of 42%, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted over three days. However, growing discontent surrounds his economic management and hardline immigration policies as concerns about a potential global trade war and increased deportations rise.

The poll indicates that approval of Trump's economic performance dropped to 36%, the lowest of his presidency, while disapproval surged to 56%. This decline comes amid escalating fears of a recession, heightened by Trump's tariff hikes and a trade impasse with countries like China.

Immigration remains Trump's strongest suit, with 45% approval. Yet, criticism intensifies over his aggressive enforcement tactics, including deportations involving U.S. citizen children. Political extremism surfaces as the top concern in the U.S., showing a growing divide among American citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)