Trump's Steady Approval Amid Rising Discontent

President Donald Trump's approval rating remains stable at 42%, but dissatisfaction grows concerning his economic management, global trade war stance, and immigration policies. While the poll shows a consistent approval level for immigration issues, discontent over the economy and political extremism are increasing among Americans.

Updated: 30-04-2025 01:25 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 01:25 IST
President Donald Trump maintains a steady approval rating of 42%, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted over three days. However, growing discontent surrounds his economic management and hardline immigration policies as concerns about a potential global trade war and increased deportations rise.

The poll indicates that approval of Trump's economic performance dropped to 36%, the lowest of his presidency, while disapproval surged to 56%. This decline comes amid escalating fears of a recession, heightened by Trump's tariff hikes and a trade impasse with countries like China.

Immigration remains Trump's strongest suit, with 45% approval. Yet, criticism intensifies over his aggressive enforcement tactics, including deportations involving U.S. citizen children. Political extremism surfaces as the top concern in the U.S., showing a growing divide among American citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

