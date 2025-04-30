Trump Eases Auto Tariffs Amid Trade Turmoil

President Donald Trump has announced a strategy to ease the burden of his auto tariffs by offering a mix of credits and relief on other levies. The U.S. trade team also celebrated their first deal with a foreign trading partner, mitigating investor anxiety over Trump's unpredictable trade policies.

Set to visit Michigan, the heart of the U.S. auto industry, Trump plans to provide credits covering up to 15% of the value of vehicles assembled domestically. This policy comes as the industry faces a looming 25% import tax on auto components, threatening the North American production network.

As Trump's aggressive trade policies influence the global economy, a 90-day tariff pause was announced amidst recession fears. The administration seeks to strike numerous trade deals to alleviate market turmoil and address a vast U.S. trade deficit, reflecting global industry concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)