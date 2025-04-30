Selfridge Air National Guard Base to Receive 21 F-15EX Jets
President Donald Trump revealed plans to allocate 21 Boeing F-15EX fighter jets to Selfridge Air National Guard Base, marking a significant enhancement for the Michigan facility. The announcement was part of an address commemorating the 100th day of Trump's second presidential term.
During a visit on Tuesday to commemorate the 100th day of his second term, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Michigan's Selfridge Air National Guard Base will receive 21 state-of-the-art Boeing F-15EX fighter jets.
The jets, initially procured by the U.S. Air Force, signify a strategic enhancement for the base, reflecting the administration's commitment to bolstering national defense and supporting the operational capabilities of the National Guard.
This move not only underscores the importance of military readiness but also highlights Michigan's pivotal role in the nation's defense infrastructure.
