Selfridge Air National Guard Base to Receive 21 F-15EX Jets

During a visit on Tuesday to commemorate the 100th day of his second term, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Michigan's Selfridge Air National Guard Base will receive 21 state-of-the-art Boeing F-15EX fighter jets.

The jets, initially procured by the U.S. Air Force, signify a strategic enhancement for the base, reflecting the administration's commitment to bolstering national defense and supporting the operational capabilities of the National Guard.

This move not only underscores the importance of military readiness but also highlights Michigan's pivotal role in the nation's defense infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)