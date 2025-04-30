Trump Eases Auto Tariffs Amid Trade Policy Turmoil

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at alleviating the impact of his auto tariffs, incorporating a mix of credits and relief from other levies on materials. This development seeks to calm investor unease over Trump's unpredictable trade policy directions.

Trump's decision comes as he heads to Michigan, the heart of the U.S. auto industry. The timing is crucial, being just days before the implementation of a steep 25% import tax on automotive components. Americans have grown skeptical of Trump's economic management, with concerns that his tariffs could trigger inflation and rise in unemployment.

Meanwhile, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced a trade agreement with an unnamed foreign nation, pending local consent, that is expected to mitigate reciprocal tariffs planned by Trump. Financial markets rallied, with the S&P 500 Index notching a sixth consecutive day of gains, its best performance streak since November.

(With inputs from agencies.)