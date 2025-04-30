Trump Eases Auto Tariffs Amid Trade Policy Turmoil
U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order to soften the impact of auto tariffs, offering credits and relief on materials. This move aimed to calm investor concerns and comes as Americans increasingly view Trump's economic policies negatively, fearing inflation and unemployment due to trade uncertainties.
U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at alleviating the impact of his auto tariffs, incorporating a mix of credits and relief from other levies on materials. This development seeks to calm investor unease over Trump's unpredictable trade policy directions.
Trump's decision comes as he heads to Michigan, the heart of the U.S. auto industry. The timing is crucial, being just days before the implementation of a steep 25% import tax on automotive components. Americans have grown skeptical of Trump's economic management, with concerns that his tariffs could trigger inflation and rise in unemployment.
Meanwhile, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced a trade agreement with an unnamed foreign nation, pending local consent, that is expected to mitigate reciprocal tariffs planned by Trump. Financial markets rallied, with the S&P 500 Index notching a sixth consecutive day of gains, its best performance streak since November.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade
Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Singapore's Response to Global Trade Turbulence
Trade Tensions Rock Global Markets Amid Trump's Tariff Twists
Legal Challenge Against Trump's Tariffs: A Battle for Trade Authority
Market Stasis Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions