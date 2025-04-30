BRICS Foreign Ministers Clash on Joint Communique

During a meeting in Rio de Janeiro, foreign ministers from the BRICS group found themselves unable to finalize a joint communique. The group's deepening divisions became apparent as Brazil, the current chair, issued a statement decrying protectionist trade policies.

The Brazilian statement raised alarms over the prospects of a fragmented global economy and weakening multilateralism, notably without naming the United States and its protectionist policies under President Donald Trump. Despite the setback, officials remain hopeful for progress ahead of the BRICS leaders' meeting in July.

The BRICS bloc, now expanded to include Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and other nations, voiced strong opposition to unilateral trade measures incompatible with WTO rules. China sought a sharper rebuke, but differences over issues like UN reform reflect challenges within the newly expanded group, as Brazil, India, and South Africa pursue significant changes to the UN Security Council.

