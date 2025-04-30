Left Menu

BRICS Foreign Ministers Clash on Joint Communique

BRICS foreign ministers couldn't agree on a joint statement, revealing internal differences. Brazil issued a statement condemning trade protectionism, as BRICS members expressed concern over global economic fragmentation. Disagreements remain, but members seek consensus before the July leaders' meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 03:07 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 03:07 IST
BRICS Foreign Ministers Clash on Joint Communique
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During a meeting in Rio de Janeiro, foreign ministers from the BRICS group found themselves unable to finalize a joint communique. The group's deepening divisions became apparent as Brazil, the current chair, issued a statement decrying protectionist trade policies.

The Brazilian statement raised alarms over the prospects of a fragmented global economy and weakening multilateralism, notably without naming the United States and its protectionist policies under President Donald Trump. Despite the setback, officials remain hopeful for progress ahead of the BRICS leaders' meeting in July.

The BRICS bloc, now expanded to include Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and other nations, voiced strong opposition to unilateral trade measures incompatible with WTO rules. China sought a sharper rebuke, but differences over issues like UN reform reflect challenges within the newly expanded group, as Brazil, India, and South Africa pursue significant changes to the UN Security Council.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025