Trump Humorously Eyes Papacy After Pontiff’s Passing

Following the death of Pope Francis, President Donald Trump jokingly expressed his interest in becoming the next pope. While indicating no real preference, Trump mentioned Cardinal Timothy Dolan from New York. A conclave of 135 cardinals will soon gather to elect the next leader of the Catholic Church.

In a light-hearted remark, U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at his tongue-in-cheek desire to become the next pope following the demise of Pope Francis. During a conversation with reporters, Trump listed himself as his top choice, despite acknowledging he held no real preference for a successor.

While commenting on potential contenders, Trump gave a nod to Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, despite Dolan not being in serious contention. Meanwhile, another American candidate, Cardinal Joseph Tobin from Newark, New Jersey, appears on the list of possible successors, marking a potential historic moment should an American be chosen.

Trump and his wife Melania recently attended the late pontiff's funeral in Rome. The two leaders had shared a tumultuous relationship, particularly over issues involving migrant compassion, which the pope championed. Meanwhile, the decision to elect the next pope rests with 135 cardinals, who will convene soon for a secretive conclave.

