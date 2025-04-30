Trump and Musk's Financial Crusade: Cost-Cutting Controversy

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that fraud referrals have been made to the Justice Department, following findings by the cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), managed by Elon Musk.

Trump reiterated these referrals during an ABC News interview, though declined to specify targets. Since January 20, Trump's administration has aggressively pursued cost reductions, resulting in agency dismantling and over 200,000 federal worker dismissals, and faced legal scrutiny as a result.

Critics argue the spending cuts jeopardize essential services, while Trump and Musk defend them as necessary against waste and fraud. With Musk stepping back from DOGE, its future remains uncertain, despite claims of $160 billion in taxpayer savings.

(With inputs from agencies.)