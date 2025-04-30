Left Menu

Vietnam Celebrates 50 Years of Unity: A Victory Over Tyranny

Vietnam marked the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War with grand celebrations, including a parade in Ho Chi Minh City. The event commemorated the country's reunification and highlighted its evolving relationships with global powers like the U.S., Russia, and China, amidst current economic challenges.

On Wednesday, Vietnam commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War's conclusion, celebrating with a major parade in Ho Chi Minh City. The event, hailed as a 'victory of justice over tyranny,' featured Russian-made jets and soldiers marching, as locals waved flags and sang national songs.

The anniversary marks the pivotal moment in 1975 when Communist North Vietnam seized Saigon from the U.S.-backed South, unifying the country under the banner of its founding leader, Ho Chi Minh. This historical moment ended a prolonged conflict that resulted in substantial casualties on both sides.

Since then, Vietnam has restored diplomatic alliances, notably with the United States, despite recent economic tensions over proposed tariffs. Vietnam has also maintained strong relationships with Russia and China, indicating a complex balance in its international engagements.

