South Korea Seeks Tariff Relief in US Trade Talks

South Korean officials are in Washington to discuss potential tariff exemptions with the US. The talks aim to alleviate the impact of upcoming tariffs on automobiles and steel as both countries work toward a broader trade agreement. South Korea is focusing on cooperation in shipbuilding and energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 09:23 IST
South Korean officials are visiting Washington for discussions with the US Trade Representative, focusing on potential tariff exemptions, according to Seoul's industry ministry.

The discussions follow recent visits by South Korean ministers and aim to address the impact of new US tariffs on automobiles and steel, which will take effect soon.

The talks include efforts to remove trade barriers in areas like shipbuilding and energy, with Seoul seeking exemptions as a part of broader trade negotiations with the US.

