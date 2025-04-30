Vietnam Marks Historic Victory: A Celebration of Faith and Reunification

Thousands gathered in Vietnam to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War's conclusion, marking a significant moment in the nation's history. The country's leader hailed the event as a "victory of faith." The celebrations featured a grand parade in Ho Chi Minh City, complete with marching troops and an air show.

The anniversary commemorates the unification of the country when Communist North Vietnam seized Saigon on April 30, 1975, heralding the end of a two-decade conflict. This momentous day not only marked military triumph but resonated with the people's spirit of overcoming tyranny. It saw unforgettable scenes like the evacuation of thousands by U.S. helicopters as North Vietnamese forces advanced.

Vietnam, now enjoying normalised relations with the United States since 1995, has seen these ties deepened recently. However, the threat of new tariffs on Vietnamese exports poses challenges amidst its export-driven economic model. Meanwhile, Vietnam continues to maintain strong connections with Russia and improve relations with China, highlighting the complexity of its international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)