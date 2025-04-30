Left Menu

Singapore's Election Dynamics Unveiled: A Deep Dive into the 2025 Contest

Singapore's general election on May 3 features 97 parliamentary seats, with 5 already secured by the ruling People's Action Party. 2.76 million voters have increased since 2023. Notably, 11 parties compete, but only the PAP covers all seats. Turnout averages 94.2% since voting became compulsory.

Singapore is gearing up for its general election on May 3, a pivotal event that takes place every five years. This year, 97 parliamentary seats are up for grabs, although 5 seats are already secured by the ruling People's Action Party (PAP), due to a lack of opposition in a multi-member constituency—a first in 14 years.

The voter base has grown to 2.76 million of the 6 million total population, an increase of nearly 49,000 since the last presidential election in 2023. In this electoral race, 211 candidates will participate, with 46% representing the PAP. Despite 11 parties registering for the election, the PAP remains the only party contesting all 97 seats. The Workers' Party, seen as the PAP's primary competitor, is vying for only 26 seats.

Singapore's electoral landscape features 33 constituencies, with 17 multi-member and 15 single-member formats. Only five constituencies will see competition from more than two parties. The campaign period spans nine days, a quick lead-up from its announcement on April 15. The PAP has historically dominated the political scene, winning 13 general elections since 1965. The average voter turnout since 2001 has been an impressive 94.2%, underscoring the mandatory voting practice in Singapore.

