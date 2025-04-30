China is harnessing its robust propaganda machine to push back against U.S. tariffs. Recent videos laden with Cold War imagery label the tariffs as 'imperialistic bullying.' Beijing stresses that capitulation to such tactics is perilous, emphasizing its resolve to stand firm.

In its social media releases, China's foreign ministry introduced a visually impactful video condemning President Donald Trump's tariffs, likening compliance to 'drinking poison.' The narrative is supported by historical footage, such as the downing of a U.S. jet by a Chinese MiG-15 during the Korean War.

China's premier diplomat, Wang Yi, equated Trump's trade measures to a regressive 'law of the jungle' during a BRICS meeting. Messaging on Chinese platforms, despite censorship, reflects sentiments against yielding to U.S. tactics, while critiquing China's propaganda quality appears on forums like Zhihu.

