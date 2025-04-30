India-Pakistan Wars: Legacy of Valor and Triumph
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, emphasized the bravery of Indian soldiers when defending the nation against Pakistani aggression. Reflecting on historical wars, Sarma highlighted India's victories in conflicts from 1947 to the Kargil War, demonstrating an enduring legacy of courage and national pride.
In a recent statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the Indian armed forces for their bravery in the face of repeated challenges to India's integrity by Pakistan.
Amid ongoing tensions, Sarma reiterated India's historical triumphs in key conflicts with Pakistan, including the wars of 1947-49, 1965, 1971, and the 1999 Kargil War.
Highlighting the heroism displayed in arduous conditions, the Chief Minister celebrated the soldiers' unwavering commitment to India's sovereignty and their ability to decisively defend the nation against external aggression.
