Left Menu

India-Pakistan Wars: Legacy of Valor and Triumph

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, emphasized the bravery of Indian soldiers when defending the nation against Pakistani aggression. Reflecting on historical wars, Sarma highlighted India's victories in conflicts from 1947 to the Kargil War, demonstrating an enduring legacy of courage and national pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-04-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 11:12 IST
India-Pakistan Wars: Legacy of Valor and Triumph
Himanta Biswa Sarma Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the Indian armed forces for their bravery in the face of repeated challenges to India's integrity by Pakistan.

Amid ongoing tensions, Sarma reiterated India's historical triumphs in key conflicts with Pakistan, including the wars of 1947-49, 1965, 1971, and the 1999 Kargil War.

Highlighting the heroism displayed in arduous conditions, the Chief Minister celebrated the soldiers' unwavering commitment to India's sovereignty and their ability to decisively defend the nation against external aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025