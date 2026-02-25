Left Menu

Border Tensions Flare: Guinea Detains Sierra Leonean Soldiers

Guinea has detained 16 Sierra Leonean soldiers after they allegedly crossed the border and raised their national flag. This incident heightens the ongoing border dispute between the two countries, tracing back to the post-Sierra Leonean Civil War era. Both governments are taking precautionary measures to address the situation.

The Guinean military has confirmed the detention of 16 soldiers from Sierra Leone, accusing them of illegally crossing the border and hoisting their national flag on Guinean territory.

The longstanding border dispute between Guinea and Sierra Leone originated during the Sierra Leonean Civil War, a period between 1991 and 2002. During the conflict, Sierra Leone invited Guinea's assistance to bolster its border defenses; however, Guinean troops failed to fully withdraw post-war, leading to current tensions.

According to a statement from Guinea's Ministry of National Defence, the Sierra Leonean soldiers made unauthorized entry into Guinea's Faranah district, raising their flag and setting up a tent. This incident also involved the seizure of their equipment and supplies, escalating the discord further.

