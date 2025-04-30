Left Menu

SPD Members Approve Coalition, Paving Way for New German Government

Germany's Social Democrats have approved a coalition treaty with the CDU/CSU conservatives, enabling the formation of a new government in Germany. With 84% support from members, the path is set for conservative leader Friedrich Merz to assume the chancellorship starting May 6. The vote marked a pivotal moment after electoral losses by major parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:12 IST
Germany's Social Democrats have given the green light to a coalition agreement with the CDU/CSU conservatives, marking the final step in forming a new government for Europe's largest economy. This coalition was essential after significant losses by both leading parties in the recent federal election.

The coalition agreement, supported by 84% of SPD members, paves the way for conservative leader Friedrich Merz to step into the role of chancellor on May 6. Voter turnout among the SPD's 360,000 members was 56%, reflecting a considerable level of engagement within the party.

In a statement, Matthias Miersch, SPD's general secretary, emphasized the party's responsibility in times of global political uncertainty, underlining commitments to security, economic growth, and equal opportunities. The momentous vote positions Germany to move forward with a stable government amidst challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

