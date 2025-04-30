Left Menu

German Economy Escapes Recession Through Consumer Confidence and Investment

The German economy managed to grow by 0.2% in the first quarter, avoiding a recession after a 0.2% contraction in the previous quarter. Despite recent struggles and impending U.S. tariffs, the growth was driven by increased consumer spending and investment, according to preliminary data from the statistics office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:43 IST
The German economy has demonstrated resilience by posting a 0.2% growth in the first quarter of the year. This increase marks an escape from recession concerns after a similar contraction in the last quarter of 2022.

The statistics office revealed that the growth aligns with forecasts, supported chiefly by consumer spending and investment. Previously, Germany experienced a 0.2% negative growth, raising fears of a recession, typically identified by two consecutive quarters of economic decline.

Despite this positive development, Germany remains the only G7 country that failed to show growth over the past two years. Additionally, new tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump may threaten Germany's economic stability, potentially leading to a third consecutive year of downturn in the post-war era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

