Intensifying Conflict: Gaza's Plight Amid Ongoing Israeli Strikes
Israeli strikes in Gaza have claimed the lives of at least 12 people, including three children. The ongoing conflict has led to more than 52,000 Palestinian casualties. Israeli forces have intensified their actions, including arresting journalist Ali Samoudi, amid international calls for de-escalation.
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza continue to escalate, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least 12 individuals, among them several children. Hospital workers reported that pre-dawn strikes targeted homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp.
Casualties are rising sharply, with over 52,000 Palestinians killed since the conflict with Hamas reignited last month. Israel's strategy has involved daily airstrikes and cutting off essential supplies to pressure Hamas, but the human toll is mounting.
In the latest developments, well-known Palestinian journalist Ali Samoudi was arrested in the West Bank, accused of affiliations with Islamic Jihad. International voices, including from Lebanon, are urging de-escalation and withdrawal of Israeli forces to allow for peace efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
