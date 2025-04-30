Intensifying Conflict: Gaza's Plight Amid Ongoing Israeli Strikes

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza continue to escalate, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least 12 individuals, among them several children. Hospital workers reported that pre-dawn strikes targeted homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Casualties are rising sharply, with over 52,000 Palestinians killed since the conflict with Hamas reignited last month. Israel's strategy has involved daily airstrikes and cutting off essential supplies to pressure Hamas, but the human toll is mounting.

In the latest developments, well-known Palestinian journalist Ali Samoudi was arrested in the West Bank, accused of affiliations with Islamic Jihad. International voices, including from Lebanon, are urging de-escalation and withdrawal of Israeli forces to allow for peace efforts.

