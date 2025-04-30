Left Menu

Intensifying Conflict: Gaza's Plight Amid Ongoing Israeli Strikes

Israeli strikes in Gaza have claimed the lives of at least 12 people, including three children. The ongoing conflict has led to more than 52,000 Palestinian casualties. Israeli forces have intensified their actions, including arresting journalist Ali Samoudi, amid international calls for de-escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 30-04-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:40 IST
Intensifying Conflict: Gaza's Plight Amid Ongoing Israeli Strikes
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza continue to escalate, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least 12 individuals, among them several children. Hospital workers reported that pre-dawn strikes targeted homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Casualties are rising sharply, with over 52,000 Palestinians killed since the conflict with Hamas reignited last month. Israel's strategy has involved daily airstrikes and cutting off essential supplies to pressure Hamas, but the human toll is mounting.

In the latest developments, well-known Palestinian journalist Ali Samoudi was arrested in the West Bank, accused of affiliations with Islamic Jihad. International voices, including from Lebanon, are urging de-escalation and withdrawal of Israeli forces to allow for peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025