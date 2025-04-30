Left Menu

Singapore's Election: Inside the Unyielding Grip of the PAP

Singapore's People's Action Party is predicted to maintain its dominant hold in the upcoming elections, continuing its rule since 1959. Despite challenges, the PAP remains strong due to voter loyalty, strategic governance, and institutional advantages. Critics call for diverse political representation amid rising discontent on living costs and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:58 IST
Singapore's Election: Inside the Unyielding Grip of the PAP

In the upcoming May 3 general election, Singapore's People's Action Party (PAP) is expected to solidify its political stronghold, securing eight to nine out of every ten seats. The PAP, governing since 1959, has overseen Singapore's transformation into a prosperous financial hub.

Despite simmering dissatisfaction with governance and living costs, the party's formula of continuity and stability resonates with voters. The opposition struggles with limited resources and media exposure, perceived by some as unable to challenge the longstanding ruling party effectively.

Scholars argue the PAP's dominance is buttressed by favorable electoral frameworks and strong ties with state institutions. A measured opposition gain could signal a desire for political diversity, as younger voters seek varied voices and perspectives in parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025