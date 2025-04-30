Singapore's Election: Inside the Unyielding Grip of the PAP

In the upcoming May 3 general election, Singapore's People's Action Party (PAP) is expected to solidify its political stronghold, securing eight to nine out of every ten seats. The PAP, governing since 1959, has overseen Singapore's transformation into a prosperous financial hub.

Despite simmering dissatisfaction with governance and living costs, the party's formula of continuity and stability resonates with voters. The opposition struggles with limited resources and media exposure, perceived by some as unable to challenge the longstanding ruling party effectively.

Scholars argue the PAP's dominance is buttressed by favorable electoral frameworks and strong ties with state institutions. A measured opposition gain could signal a desire for political diversity, as younger voters seek varied voices and perspectives in parliament.

