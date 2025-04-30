Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Hundreds Exited as India Issues 'Leave Notice' to Pakistanis After Terror Attack

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India issued a 'Leave India' notice to Pakistani nationals leading to a mass exodus through the Attari-Wagah border. The diplomatic fallout included the declaration of some Pakistani diplomats as Persona Non Grata. Relations between both nations continue to deteriorate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Approximately 786 Pakistani nationals, including 55 diplomats and their dependents, left India through the Attari-Wagah border over the past six days following a government directive after the Pahalgam terror attack. Eight Indians with Pakistani visas also joined the departure, officials disclosed on Wednesday.

In the wake of the attack which claimed 26 lives, the Indian government issued a 'Leave India' notice. Diplomatic tensions soared as three Pakistani defense advisors were declared Persona Non Grata, prompting India to recall its defense attache from Islamabad.

The fallout has exacerbated already strained India-Pakistan relations, marked by reciprocal visa revocations and a series of retaliatory measures. Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged states to ensure all Pakistani nationals abide by the departure deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

