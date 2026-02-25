Left Menu

Australia Urges Diplomats' Families to Leave Middle East Amid Rising Tensions

The Australian government advised dependants of its diplomats in Israel, Lebanon, UAE, Qatar, and Jordan to leave due to escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The government highlighted a deteriorating security situation, urging citizens to consider exiting while commercial flights remain available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:46 IST
The Australian government has issued a directive for the dependants of its diplomats in Israel and Lebanon to exit the region, as stated by the foreign ministry on Wednesday. This move comes amid escalating fears of military conflict involving the United States and Iran.

Voluntary departure options are also offered to dependants of diplomats stationed in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Jordan. This decision follows a statement from U.S. President Donald Trump, who warned against Iran's pursuit of nuclear capabilities during his State of the Union address, which highlighted Iran as a major terror sponsor.

Despite tensions, indirect negotiations between the U.S. and Iran have been ongoing, with further talks planned in Geneva. Meanwhile, Australia's foreign ministry cautions its citizens in Israel and Lebanon to consider leaving while flights are operational, continuing last year's efforts to evacuate citizens during regional conflicts.

