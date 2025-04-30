MLAs Push for Government Revival in Manipur Amid Political Unrest

In a critical move to restore stability, 21 Manipur MLAs have petitioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah to establish a popular government in the state, which has been under President’s rule since February due to severe ethnic violence.

The legislators, comprising members from the BJP, NPP, and Naga Peoples' Front, argue that President's rule has failed to bring peace after significant unrest between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, leaving hundreds dead and thousands homeless.

However, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President Keisham Meghachandra Singh has criticized the MLAs for bypassing the constitutional procedure, questioning their sincerity in achieving democratic governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)