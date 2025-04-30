Left Menu

MLAs Push for Government Revival in Manipur Amid Political Unrest

Twenty-one MLAs have urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to install a popular government in Manipur, under President's rule since February. Ethnic violence caused unrest. Responsibility falls on legislators urged to form a government amidst criticism from the Manipur Pradesh Congress about bypassing the governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:47 IST
Amit Shah Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical move to restore stability, 21 Manipur MLAs have petitioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah to establish a popular government in the state, which has been under President’s rule since February due to severe ethnic violence.

The legislators, comprising members from the BJP, NPP, and Naga Peoples' Front, argue that President's rule has failed to bring peace after significant unrest between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, leaving hundreds dead and thousands homeless.

However, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President Keisham Meghachandra Singh has criticized the MLAs for bypassing the constitutional procedure, questioning their sincerity in achieving democratic governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

