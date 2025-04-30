Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Return to Amethi: A Day of Inspections and Unveiling Heartfelt Projects

Rahul Gandhi revisited Amethi, inspecting local factories and unveiling new healthcare initiatives at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. He reviewed progress at the Indira Gandhi College of Nursing, a key personal project. Despite local protests during his visit, Gandhi didn't engage with the media, maintaining focus on his itinerary.

Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant visit to Amethi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took a closer look at the region's key manufacturing units and healthcare projects. Marking his first return since last year's elections, Gandhi dedicated considerable time to understanding developments in these areas.

Beginning with the Munshiganj ordnance factory and Indo-Asian Rifles Private Limited, Gandhi assessed the facilities' outputs and engaged with workers. His visit included the inauguration of a new heart unit at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital—a facility fueled by a Rs 3.5 crore investment and overseen by hospital administrator Manoj Mattu.

Amidst brewing controversies and protests, Gandhi avoided public comments, proceeding instead to the Indira Gandhi College of Nursing. This visit underscored his commitment to education, a dream initiative for Gandhi, albeit against the backdrop of demonstrations branding him as a 'supporter of terror' by BJP affiliates. The Congress leader remained media-averse, concluding his visit with a planned trip to Kanpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

