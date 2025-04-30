Rahul Gandhi's Return to Amethi: A Day of Inspections and Unveiling Heartfelt Projects

In a significant visit to Amethi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took a closer look at the region's key manufacturing units and healthcare projects. Marking his first return since last year's elections, Gandhi dedicated considerable time to understanding developments in these areas.

Beginning with the Munshiganj ordnance factory and Indo-Asian Rifles Private Limited, Gandhi assessed the facilities' outputs and engaged with workers. His visit included the inauguration of a new heart unit at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital—a facility fueled by a Rs 3.5 crore investment and overseen by hospital administrator Manoj Mattu.

Amidst brewing controversies and protests, Gandhi avoided public comments, proceeding instead to the Indira Gandhi College of Nursing. This visit underscored his commitment to education, a dream initiative for Gandhi, albeit against the backdrop of demonstrations branding him as a 'supporter of terror' by BJP affiliates. The Congress leader remained media-averse, concluding his visit with a planned trip to Kanpur.

