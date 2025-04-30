Telangana Politics Unfold: Reddy Questions KCR's Absence
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticizes BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao for not fulfilling his duties as opposition leader. Despite receiving substantial government benefits, KCR has been absent from assembly sessions for 16 months. Reddy challenges KCR's moral responsibility to question the Congress government's initiatives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has launched a scathing attack on BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, questioning his absence from assembly sessions for the past 16 months.
During a recent event, Reddy slammed KCR for not performing his responsibilities as opposition leader, despite receiving a salr of Rs 65 lakh, a bungalow, a car, and police security.
Reddy emphasized the welfare programs initiated by the Congress government, such as free travel for women and affordable LPG, while challenging KCR's criticisms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Accuses Congress and BRS of Colluding with AIMIM in Hyderabad MLC Election
Reddy Accuses Congress and BRS of Aiding AIMIM in Hyderabad MLC Poll
BJP Chief J.P. Nadda Alleges Financial Mismanagement by Himachal's Congress Government
Silver Jubilee: BRS Reflects on Telangana’s Political Journey
Political Showdown in Telangana: Goud Challenges KCR to Debate BRS vs Congress Records