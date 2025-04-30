Telangana Politics Unfold: Reddy Questions KCR's Absence

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has launched a scathing attack on BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, questioning his absence from assembly sessions for the past 16 months.

During a recent event, Reddy slammed KCR for not performing his responsibilities as opposition leader, despite receiving a salr of Rs 65 lakh, a bungalow, a car, and police security.

Reddy emphasized the welfare programs initiated by the Congress government, such as free travel for women and affordable LPG, while challenging KCR's criticisms.

