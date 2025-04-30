Akhilesh Yadav's Outcry: Allegations Against BJP's Anti-Dalit Actions
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of being anti-Dalit and alleged threats to SP leaders. He emphasized the rise of crimes against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh and criticized the state's protection of lawlessness under BJP rule. He also demanded action following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, strongly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, alleging consistent anti-Dalit policies and threats against his party members, including MP Ramji Lal Suman.
Yadav highlighted the growing instances of crimes against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh, asserting that the BJP's followers pose a significant threat to constitutional order and the legacy of Dr. B R Ambedkar. He claimed the BJP governs under lawlessness, with members of the PDA community facing intimidation.
In response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam that resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists, Yadav called for the Center to take strong action. He expressed empathy for the victims' families and demanded substantial support for them, criticizing the government's handling of security and intelligence.
