Political Spotlight: Congress 'Gayab' Post Spurs Controversy
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah criticize a controversial social media post depicting PM Narendra Modi as 'Gayab' or missing. Both leaders emphasize the importance of preserving dignity in political discourse. Subsequently, BJP's Amit Malviya countered the Congress's stance, asserting they would defame figures like Modi to regain power.
- Country:
- India
In a recent political stir, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge voiced disapproval over his party's social media post depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as missing during critical moments. The post, titled 'Gayab', used a headless image to convey its message, drawing criticism from multiple quarters.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah echoed concerns about maintaining decorum, stressing the limitations of free expression. Both leaders discouraged defamation, regardless of political context, underscoring the need for respectful discourse.
Reacting to the controversy, BJP social media head Amit Malviya accused the Congress of pursuing divisive tactics for political gain. Amidst these exchanges, discussion also touched upon the government's counter-terrorism measures following the Pahalgam attack, with Siddaramaiah advocating for decisive action against terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Harvard Faces Federal Funding Freeze Amid Controversy
TTV Dhinakaran's party, O Panneerselvam part of NDA even before AIADMK re-joined alliance: TN BJP chief Nainar to PTI.
BJP, AIADMK leadership will address question of giving seats to TTV, OPS in 2026 Assembly polls, says TN BJP chief in interview to PTI.
Tamil Nadu BJP Ponders Alliance Dynamics for 2026 Assembly Polls
Tensions Flare in Murshidabad: BJP Leader Calls for Central Intervention