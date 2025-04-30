Political Spotlight: Congress 'Gayab' Post Spurs Controversy

In a recent political stir, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge voiced disapproval over his party's social media post depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as missing during critical moments. The post, titled 'Gayab', used a headless image to convey its message, drawing criticism from multiple quarters.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah echoed concerns about maintaining decorum, stressing the limitations of free expression. Both leaders discouraged defamation, regardless of political context, underscoring the need for respectful discourse.

Reacting to the controversy, BJP social media head Amit Malviya accused the Congress of pursuing divisive tactics for political gain. Amidst these exchanges, discussion also touched upon the government's counter-terrorism measures following the Pahalgam attack, with Siddaramaiah advocating for decisive action against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)