Left Menu

Political Spotlight: Congress 'Gayab' Post Spurs Controversy

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah criticize a controversial social media post depicting PM Narendra Modi as 'Gayab' or missing. Both leaders emphasize the importance of preserving dignity in political discourse. Subsequently, BJP's Amit Malviya countered the Congress's stance, asserting they would defame figures like Modi to regain power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bagalkote | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:58 IST
Political Spotlight: Congress 'Gayab' Post Spurs Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent political stir, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge voiced disapproval over his party's social media post depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as missing during critical moments. The post, titled 'Gayab', used a headless image to convey its message, drawing criticism from multiple quarters.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah echoed concerns about maintaining decorum, stressing the limitations of free expression. Both leaders discouraged defamation, regardless of political context, underscoring the need for respectful discourse.

Reacting to the controversy, BJP social media head Amit Malviya accused the Congress of pursuing divisive tactics for political gain. Amidst these exchanges, discussion also touched upon the government's counter-terrorism measures following the Pahalgam attack, with Siddaramaiah advocating for decisive action against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025