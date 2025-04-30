Left Menu

Sudan's Political Shake-up: Army Solidifies Control

Sudan's army leader, Abdel Fattah Burhan, appointed Dafallah Al-Haj Ali as acting prime minister, solidifying military control after retaking Khartoum. The army had recently driven the Rapid Support Forces from the capital amidst ongoing conflict. Burhan aims to alter the interim constitution, ending civilian partnerships and concentrating power with the military.

In a decisive move to consolidate power, Sudan's army leader, Abdel Fattah Burhan, has appointed diplomat Dafallah Al-Haj Ali as the new acting prime minister. This follows the military's successful recapture of Khartoum after intense conflict with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The RSF remains rooted in western Sudan despite being ousted from the capital after the army's offensive in March. The conflict erupted in April 2023, stemming from disagreements over merging the rival forces, which previously collaborated to overthrow former autocratic leader Omar al-Bashir.

Burhan's strategy entails amending the interim constitution, effectively eliminating civilian representation and RSF influence, thereby granting the army full governance. This shift enables the military to appoint a technocratic prime minister, who is responsible for forming the cabinet.

