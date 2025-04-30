Sudan's Political Shake-up: Army Solidifies Control

In a decisive move to consolidate power, Sudan's army leader, Abdel Fattah Burhan, has appointed diplomat Dafallah Al-Haj Ali as the new acting prime minister. This follows the military's successful recapture of Khartoum after intense conflict with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The RSF remains rooted in western Sudan despite being ousted from the capital after the army's offensive in March. The conflict erupted in April 2023, stemming from disagreements over merging the rival forces, which previously collaborated to overthrow former autocratic leader Omar al-Bashir.

Burhan's strategy entails amending the interim constitution, effectively eliminating civilian representation and RSF influence, thereby granting the army full governance. This shift enables the military to appoint a technocratic prime minister, who is responsible for forming the cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)