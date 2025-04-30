Left Menu

Karnataka CM Welcomes Central Moves on Caste Census

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah endorses the central government's plan for a caste census alongside the population census. He called for accompanying surveys on social, economic, and educational conditions. Emphasizing the need for a scientific reservation policy, he commended Rahul Gandhi's efforts and highlighted the significance of these initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:34 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed strong approval for the central government's decision to include a caste census with the population census. He also advocated for extensive surveys focusing on social, economic, and educational parameters, according to a statement from his office.

CM Siddaramaiah noted that Karnataka has previously conducted both a caste census and a comprehensive survey of social, economic, and educational conditions. He expects the central government to finish this critical work, which aims to redefine reservation policies, an effort supported by the Supreme Court.

The Chief Minister lauded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for endorsing the caste census, recognizing his role in advancing it nationally. Siddaramaiah remarked that the BJP's acceptance of the census underscores its significance, dismissing past criticisms. He insists caste reality in India necessitates addressing economic and social inequality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

