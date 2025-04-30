Karnataka CM Welcomes Central Moves on Caste Census

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed strong approval for the central government's decision to include a caste census with the population census. He also advocated for extensive surveys focusing on social, economic, and educational parameters, according to a statement from his office.

CM Siddaramaiah noted that Karnataka has previously conducted both a caste census and a comprehensive survey of social, economic, and educational conditions. He expects the central government to finish this critical work, which aims to redefine reservation policies, an effort supported by the Supreme Court.

The Chief Minister lauded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for endorsing the caste census, recognizing his role in advancing it nationally. Siddaramaiah remarked that the BJP's acceptance of the census underscores its significance, dismissing past criticisms. He insists caste reality in India necessitates addressing economic and social inequality.

(With inputs from agencies.)