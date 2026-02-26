Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Landslide Victims with New Housing Initiative

In a significant move, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for 100 houses intended for victims of the 2024 landslide. The initiative aims to provide essential housing, with each home spanning 1,100 sq ft and sitting on 8 cents of land.

During the event, Rahul Gandhi assured the affected families of unwavering support, recounting personal experiences with previous landslides. He commended the community's resilience and compassion amid the tragedy. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra highlighted the challenges in securing construction permissions and committed to expediting the process.

Both leaders stressed the importance of collective action and political advocacy, having lobbied Parliament and the Prime Minister for disaster recognition. Financial aid of Rs 5 lakh was distributed to shop owners, underscoring the Congress party's commitment to recovery efforts.