President Murmu's Visit to Shimla Deferred

President Droupadi Murmu's planned visit to Shimla from May 5 to 9 has been postponed. She was to stay at The Retreat near Mashobra and attend IIT Mandi's celebration on May 7. Officials confirmed the visit will be rescheduled.
The anticipated visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Shimla, initially scheduled for May 5 to 9, has been deferred, according to officials on Wednesday.
President Murmu was expected to arrive in Shimla, stay at The Retreat near Mashobra, and attend the CFA-2025 event at IIT Mandi on May 7 as the chief guest.
Officials informed PTI that the visit's postponement was communicated, and a new date will be set in the near future.
