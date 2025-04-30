Left Menu

President Murmu's Visit to Shimla Deferred

President Droupadi Murmu's planned visit to Shimla from May 5 to 9 has been postponed. She was to stay at The Retreat near Mashobra and attend IIT Mandi's celebration on May 7. Officials confirmed the visit will be rescheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-04-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 23:32 IST
President Murmu's Visit to Shimla Deferred
Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

The anticipated visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Shimla, initially scheduled for May 5 to 9, has been deferred, according to officials on Wednesday.

President Murmu was expected to arrive in Shimla, stay at The Retreat near Mashobra, and attend the CFA-2025 event at IIT Mandi on May 7 as the chief guest.

Officials informed PTI that the visit's postponement was communicated, and a new date will be set in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025