President Murmu's Visit to Shimla Deferred

The anticipated visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Shimla, initially scheduled for May 5 to 9, has been deferred, according to officials on Wednesday.

President Murmu was expected to arrive in Shimla, stay at The Retreat near Mashobra, and attend the CFA-2025 event at IIT Mandi on May 7 as the chief guest.

Officials informed PTI that the visit's postponement was communicated, and a new date will be set in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)